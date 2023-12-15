Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Scott County, Iowa, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Scott County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasant Valley High School at North Scott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Eldridge, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davenport North High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Clinton, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bettendorf High School at Davenport Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
