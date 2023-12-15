Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Washington County, Iowa, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Durant High School at Mid-Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Wellman, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.