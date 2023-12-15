Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Worth County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Worth County, Iowa has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Worth County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwood-Kensett High School at Newman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Mason City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Springs High School at Rockford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rockford, IA
- Conference: Top of Iowa Conference - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
