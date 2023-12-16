The Miami Heat (11-9) square off against the Chicago Bulls (7-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15.6 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He's also draining 45.3% of his shots from the floor.

DeMar DeRozan is putting up 21.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He's draining 45.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls are receiving 21 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Zach LaVine this season.

Coby White is averaging 15 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.

The Bulls are receiving 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Alex Caruso this season.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo posts 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Jimmy Butler averages 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaime Jaquez posts 12 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 4.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson averages 14.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Bulls vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Heat Bulls 113.1 Points Avg. 107.7 112 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 47.3% Field Goal % 44.9% 38.6% Three Point % 35.4%

