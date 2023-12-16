The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (10-16) heading into their game against the Miami Heat (14-11) currently features two players on it. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 from Kaseya Center.

The Bulls will seek another victory over the Heat following a 124-116 win in their matchup on Thursday. Coby White led the Bulls to the victory with a team-leading 26 points. Jaime Jaquez put up 22 points in the Heat's loss.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21 4.8 3.4

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Bam Adebayo: Out (Hip), Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), Haywood Highsmith: Out (Back), Josh Richardson: Questionable (Illness), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee)

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

