Saturday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Miami Heat (14-11) and the Chicago Bulls (10-16) at Kaseya Center features the Bulls' DeMar DeRozan as a player to watch.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI

BSSUN, NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls' Last Game

On Thursday, the Bulls defeated the Heat 124-116, led by Coby White with 26 points (plus 11 assists and seven rebounds). Jaime Jaquez was the high scorer for the losing team with 22 points while chipping in four assists and four boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Coby White 26 7 11 1 0 4 Ayo Dosunmu 24 8 5 1 0 3 Nikola Vucevic 24 12 7 2 0 2

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic provides the Bulls 16.7 points, 10.6 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

DeRozan's averages on the season are 22.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

The Bulls get 17.1 points, 3.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game from White.

The Bulls get 8.8 points, 4.1 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Patrick Williams.

Andre Drummond averages 6.2 points, 6.8 boards and 0.6 assists, making 50% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Coby White 23.9 5.2 5.7 0.6 0.2 4.7 Nikola Vucevic 16.3 10.8 4.4 0.8 1 1 DeMar DeRozan 21.6 3.9 5.9 0.6 0.4 1.1 Patrick Williams 13.1 4.8 1.5 1.1 1.1 1.6 Andre Drummond 6.6 8 0.4 0.6 0.4 0

