Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Carroll County, Iowa? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Carroll County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kuemper Catholic School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Jefferson, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
