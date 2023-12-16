Coby White plus his Chicago Bulls teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, a 124-116 win over the Heat, White had 26 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.

In this article, we break down White's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 17.1 23.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 5.2 Assists 6.5 4.7 5.7 PRA -- 25.5 34.8 PR -- 20.8 29.1 3PM 4.5 3.2 4.7



Coby White Insights vs. the Heat

White has taken 13.3 shots per game this season and made 6.0 per game, which account for 14.7% and 14.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

White is averaging 7.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

White's opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the fourth-most possessions per game with 99.7.

The Heat give up 111.8 points per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Heat are sixth in the league, giving up 42.1 rebounds per game.

The Heat give up 26.7 assists per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 13.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

Coby White vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 40 26 7 11 4 0 1 11/20/2023 34 20 5 3 4 1 1 11/18/2023 29 14 3 5 4 0 1

