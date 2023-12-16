When the St. Louis Blues play the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Colton Parayko score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Parayko stats and insights

  • In four of 29 games this season, Parayko has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken two shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.
  • Parayko has zero points on the power play.
  • Parayko's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 87 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Parayko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 26:38 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 23:13 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:38 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:44 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 25:56 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:27 Home W 6-4
11/28/2023 Wild 1 1 0 21:35 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:44 Away W 4-2

Blues vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

