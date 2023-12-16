Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you live in Greene County, Iowa and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kuemper Catholic School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Jefferson, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.