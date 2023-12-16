Saturday's game features the Iowa Hawkeyes (10-1) and the Cleveland State Vikings (9-1) clashing at Wells Fargo Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-64 win for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of an 87-65 victory over Wisconsin in their last outing on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 83, Cleveland State 64

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes took down the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats in a 77-70 win on November 26, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Hawkeyes have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Iowa has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).

The Hawkeyes have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (three).

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

77-70 over Kansas State (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 26

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 9

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 75) on November 19

67-58 on the road over Iowa State (No. 76) on December 6

100-62 over FGCU (No. 78) on November 25

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (47-for-125)

29.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (47-for-125) Kate Martin: 11.1 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

11.1 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 57.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 57.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Sharon Goodman: 9.1 PTS, 70 FG%

9.1 PTS, 70 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.8 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes' +266 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 88.6 points per game (10th in college basketball) while giving up 64.5 per outing (200th in college basketball).

