The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wells Fargo Arena. The contest airs on Big Ten Network.

Iowa vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Rattlers allow to opponents.

Iowa has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rattlers sit at 236th.

The Hawkeyes record just 3.1 more points per game (84.8) than the Rattlers allow (81.7).

Iowa is 5-1 when scoring more than 81.7 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.

The Hawkeyes gave up 76.0 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 72.0.

Iowa sunk 10.0 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule