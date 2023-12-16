The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wells Fargo Arena. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on BTN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Florida A&M matchup.

Iowa vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. Florida A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Florida A&M Betting Trends

Iowa has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

Hawkeyes games have gone over the point total six out of nine times this season.

Florida A&M has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

Rattlers games have hit the over twice this season.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Iowa is 44th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), much higher than its computer rankings (61st).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Hawkeyes currently have the same odds, going from +12500 at the beginning of the season to +12500.

With odds of +12500, Iowa has been given a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.

