2024 NCAA Bracketology: Iowa March Madness Odds | December 18
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Iowa be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Preseason national championship odds: +12500
How Iowa ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-5
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|100
Iowa's best wins
Iowa's best win this season came against the Florida A&M Rattlers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 135) in the RPI. Iowa secured the 88-52 win at a neutral site on December 16. In the win against Florida A&M, Payton Sandfort delivered a team-best 22 points. Ben Krikke contributed 19 points.
Next best wins
- 98-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 153/RPI) on November 10
- 85-72 over Seton Hall (No. 157/RPI) on November 24
- 110-68 at home over North Dakota (No. 214/RPI) on November 7
- 88-74 at home over Arkansas State (No. 259/RPI) on November 17
- 103-78 at home over North Florida (No. 343/RPI) on November 29
Iowa's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- According to the RPI, Iowa has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.
- The Hawkeyes have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).
- Based on the RPI, Iowa has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Iowa faces the 29th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- Of the Hawkeyes' 21 remaining games this season, four are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records north of .500.
- When it comes to Iowa's upcoming schedule, it has 21 games remaining, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Iowa's next game
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. UMBC Retrievers
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV Channel: BTN
