Will Iowa State be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Iowa State's complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +10000

How Iowa State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 32 32 132

Iowa State's best wins

Iowa State's signature win this season came in a 90-65 victory on December 7 over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 82) in the RPI. Keshon Gilbert, in that signature victory, dropped a team-best 25 points with five rebounds and six assists. Robert Jones also played a role with 18 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

96-58 at home over Florida A&M (No. 135/RPI) on December 17

68-64 over VCU (No. 145/RPI) on November 23

107-56 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 170/RPI) on December 10

99-80 on the road over DePaul (No. 205/RPI) on December 1

85-44 at home over Green Bay (No. 231/RPI) on November 6

Iowa State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Iowa State has four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Iowa State has drawn the 229th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Cyclones' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 18 contests against teams above .500.

ISU's upcoming schedule features nine games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Iowa State's next game

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

