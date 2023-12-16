The Cleveland State Vikings (7-1) will meet the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wells Fargo Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Iowa vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Players to Watch

Caitlin Clark: 29 PTS, 6.4 REB, 7.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

29 PTS, 6.4 REB, 7.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kate Martin: 11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Sharon Goodman: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Clark: 29 PTS, 6.4 REB, 7.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

29 PTS, 6.4 REB, 7.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Martin: 11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Goodman: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.