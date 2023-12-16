The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-1) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Cleveland State Vikings (9-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Vikings have won nine games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

The Vikings put up an average of 79.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.5 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

Cleveland State is 8-1 when it scores more than 64.5 points.

Iowa has a 9-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.7 points.

The 88.6 points per game the Hawkeyes record are 28.4 more points than the Vikings give up (60.2).

Iowa has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 60.2 points.

Cleveland State is 9-0 when giving up fewer than 88.6 points.

The Hawkeyes shoot 50.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Vikings concede defensively.

The Vikings' 47.8 shooting percentage from the field is 10.8 higher than the Hawkeyes have given up.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (47-for-125)

29.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (47-for-125) Kate Martin: 11.1 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

11.1 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 57.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 57.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Sharon Goodman: 9.1 PTS, 70 FG%

9.1 PTS, 70 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.8 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

