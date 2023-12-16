How to Watch the Iowa vs. Cleveland State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-1) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Cleveland State Vikings (9-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Vikings have won nine games in a row.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Iowa vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison
- The Vikings put up an average of 79.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.5 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- Cleveland State is 8-1 when it scores more than 64.5 points.
- Iowa has a 9-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.7 points.
- The 88.6 points per game the Hawkeyes record are 28.4 more points than the Vikings give up (60.2).
- Iowa has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 60.2 points.
- Cleveland State is 9-0 when giving up fewer than 88.6 points.
- The Hawkeyes shoot 50.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Vikings concede defensively.
- The Vikings' 47.8 shooting percentage from the field is 10.8 higher than the Hawkeyes have given up.
Iowa Leaders
- Caitlin Clark: 29.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (47-for-125)
- Kate Martin: 11.1 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 57.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Sharon Goodman: 9.1 PTS, 70 FG%
- Hannah Stuelke: 12.8 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Bowling Green
|W 99-65
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iowa State
|W 67-58
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 87-65
|Kohl Center
|12/16/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/21/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/30/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
