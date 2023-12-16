The St. Louis Blues, including Justin Faulk, take the ice Saturday versus the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Faulk in the Blues-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Justin Faulk vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Faulk Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Faulk has averaged 22:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Faulk has yet to score a goal through 29 games this season.

In 12 of 29 games this year, Faulk has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Faulk has an assist in 12 of 29 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Faulk hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Faulk has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Faulk Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 29 Games 4 14 Points 1 0 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.