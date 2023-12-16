Nikola Vucevic vs. Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls (10-16) square off against the Miami Heat (14-11) at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, December 16, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Arena: Kaseya Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nikola Vucevic vs. Jimmy Butler Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Nikola Vucevic
|Jimmy Butler
|Total Fantasy Pts
|936.0
|758.5
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|36.0
|36.1
|Fantasy Rank
|34
|35
Nikola Vucevic vs. Jimmy Butler Insights
Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls
- Vucevic's averages for the season are 16.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 26.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per contest.
- The Bulls are being outscored by 3.8 points per game, with a -98 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.7 points per game (26th in NBA), and give up 113.5 per outing (12th in league).
- Chicago comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It collects 42.8 rebounds per game (22nd in league) compared to its opponents' 45.6.
- The Bulls hit 12.2 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), 2.4 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc (17th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 37.8%.
- Chicago has committed 2.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (first in NBA) while forcing 14.2 (seventh in league).
Jimmy Butler & the Heat
- Jimmy Butler averages 21.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- The Heat average 112.8 points per game (20th in the league) while allowing 111.8 per outing (ninth in the NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential overall.
- The 41.1 rebounds per game Miami averages rank 26th in the league. Its opponents grab 42.1 per outing.
- The Heat knock down 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 39.2% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 13.6 their opponents make while shooting 38% from beyond the arc.
- Miami wins the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 12.4 (sixth in the league) while its opponents average 14.3.
Nikola Vucevic vs. Jimmy Butler Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Nikola Vucevic
|Jimmy Butler
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-3.2
|3.8
|Usage Percentage
|22.9%
|26.0%
|True Shooting Pct
|50.9%
|59.6%
|Total Rebound Pct
|16.9%
|8.9%
|Assist Pct
|16.1%
|21.6%
