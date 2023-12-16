Robert Thomas and the St. Louis Blues will face the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Prop bets for Thomas are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Robert Thomas vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas' plus-minus this season, in 20:38 per game on the ice, is +9.

In 10 of 29 games this year Thomas has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 20 of 29 games this year, Thomas has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Thomas has an assist in 13 of 29 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Thomas' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Thomas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Thomas Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 87 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 29 Games 4 30 Points 2 12 Goals 1 18 Assists 1

