If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Sioux County, Iowa today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sioux County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

MOC-Floyd Valley High School at Skutt Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16
  • Location: Omaha, NE
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.