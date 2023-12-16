The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) welcome in the Indiana Pacers (13-10) after winning three straight home games. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSIN

BSN and BSIN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Pacers Moneyline BetMGM Timberwolves (-7.5) 245.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Timberwolves (-8.5) 245 -350 +280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (scoring 113 points per game to rank 19th in the league while allowing 105.7 per outing to rank second in the NBA) and have a +168 scoring differential overall.

The Pacers put up 128.2 points per game (first in league) while giving up 126 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a +50 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game.

These two teams average 241.2 points per game combined, 4.3 less than this game's total.

These teams surrender a combined 231.7 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Minnesota has put together a 13-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Indiana has put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Timberwolves and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +2500 +1200 - Pacers +10000 +4000 -

