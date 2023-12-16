Check out the injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5), which currently has two players listed, as the Timberwolves prepare for their matchup with the Indiana Pacers (13-10) at Target Center on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 119-101 win over the Mavericks in their most recent game on Thursday. In the victory, Naz Reid paced the Timberwolves with 27 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Anthony Edwards SG Questionable Hip 23.6 5.5 5.2

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith: Out (Knee/Heel), Andrew Nembhard: Out (Knee)

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSIN

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -7.5 245.5

