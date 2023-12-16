How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) will host the Indiana Pacers (13-10) after winning three home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Pacers.
Timberwolves vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Timberwolves vs Pacers Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (50.6%).
- Minnesota is 9-0 when it shoots better than 50.6% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 29th.
- The 113.0 points per game the Timberwolves score are 13.0 fewer points than the Pacers give up (126.0).
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves are posting 111.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are playing better offensively, averaging 114.6 points per contest.
- In home games, Minnesota is ceding 11.9 fewer points per game (99.5) than in away games (111.4).
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Timberwolves have performed worse in home games this season, sinking 11.7 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 per game and a 37.6% percentage in road games.
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Anthony Edwards
|Questionable
|Hip
