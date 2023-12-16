The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Indiana Pacers at Target Center on Saturday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Karl-Anthony Towns and others in this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSIN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -133) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -143)

The 21.6 points Towns has scored per game this season is 1.9 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (23.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 9.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (9.5).

Towns has averaged 3.0 assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Towns has connected on 2.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -112) 12.5 (Over: -130)

The 14.5-point prop bet set for Rudy Gobert on Saturday is 1.5 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.3 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 12.5.

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -110) 5.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +128)

The 24.5-point over/under for Anthony Edwards on Saturday is 0.9 higher than his season scoring average.

He has collected 5.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Saturday.

Edwards has dished out 5.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Saturday's over/under.

Edwards averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

