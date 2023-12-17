The Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) will meet the New England Patriots (3-10) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The Chiefs are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 39.5 in the contest.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Chiefs taking on the Patriots, see the article below. We have put together all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Chiefs vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Chiefs have led five times, have been behind five times, and have been knotted up three times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.7 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Patriots have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 10.5 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 5.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Patriots have won the second quarter five times, lost six times, and tied two times in 13 games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Chiefs have won the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.2 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Out of 13 games this year, the Patriots have won the third quarter three times, lost six times, and tied four times.

4th Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging three points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.7 points on average in that quarter.

In the Patriots' 13 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter two times, lost six times, and tied five times.

Chiefs vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Chiefs have led eight times (6-2 in those games), have been losing three times (0-3), and have been tied two times (2-0).

The Patriots have led after the first half six times (3-3 in those games) and have trailed after the first half seven times (0-7) in 13 games this year.

2nd Half

In 13 games this year, the Chiefs have won the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), lost six times (4-2), and tied one time (0-1).

Kansas City's offense is averaging 7.7 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.9 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Patriots have won the second half in three games (0-3 in those contests), lost the second half in eight games (3-5), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (0-2).

