Entering this week's action, the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) have eight players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the New England Patriots (3-10) on Sunday, December 17 at Gillette Stadium, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

The Chiefs were knocked off by the Buffalo Bills 20-17 in their last game.

Last time out, the Patriots deefated the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-18.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder Out Jerick McKinnon RB Knee Full Participation In Practice Leo Chenal LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Justin Reid S Knee Full Participation In Practice Mike Edwards S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Donovan Smith OT Neck Out Drue Tranquill LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Justyn Ross WR NIR Out

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rhamondre Stevenson RB Ankle Out Tyquan Thornton WR Hamstring Questionable Trent Brown OL Hand Questionable Christian Barmore DL Shoulder Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Knee Questionable Matthew Slater WR NIR - Rest Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Ankle Questionable DeVante Parker WR Knee Questionable

Other Week 15 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Patriots Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: FOX

Chiefs Season Insights

The Chiefs are compiling 361.3 yards per game on offense (seventh in NFL), and they rank sixth defensively with 299.9 yards allowed per game.

The Chiefs rank 11th in points scored this year (22.5 points per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 17.5 points allowed per game.

The Chiefs are averaging 253.5 passing yards per game on offense this season (sixth in NFL), and they are surrendering 185.0 passing yards per game (sixth) on the defensive side of the ball.

Kansas City is averaging 107.8 rushing yards per game on offense (17th in the NFL), and ranks 20th on defense with 114.9 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 15 forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) against 22 turnovers committed (26th in NFL), the Chiefs' -7 turnover margin is the fifth-worst in the league.

Chiefs vs. Patriots Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-8.5)

Chiefs (-8.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-450), Patriots (+350)

Chiefs (-450), Patriots (+350) Total: 37 points

