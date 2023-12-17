The Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) go on the road to meet the New England Patriots (3-10) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV: FOX

Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Chiefs Insights

The Chiefs average just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Patriots give up (20.9).

The Chiefs rack up 361.3 yards per game, 54.4 more yards than the 306.9 the Patriots allow per matchup.

This season, Kansas City runs for 19.6 more yards per game (107.8) than New England allows per contest (88.2).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 22 times, 10 more than the Patriots' takeaways (12).

Chiefs Away Performance

The Chiefs score fewer points away from home (21 per game) than they do overall (22.5), and concede more (19.5 per game) than overall (17.5).

The Chiefs pick up 350.7 yards per game on the road (10.6 fewer than overall), and give up 319.3 in road games (19.4 more than overall).

The Chiefs pick up more rushing yards on the road (108.5 per game) than they do overall (107.8), and allow fewer in away games (109.5 per game) than overall (114.9).

The Chiefs convert more third downs on the road (48.6%) than they do overall (47.2%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (42.1%) than overall (38.2%).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas W 31-17 CBS 12/3/2023 at Green Bay L 27-19 NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo L 20-17 CBS 12/17/2023 at New England - FOX 12/25/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 12/31/2023 Cincinnati - CBS 1/7/2024 at Los Angeles - -

