Sunday's contest that pits the No. 20 Creighton Bluejays (7-2) against the Drake Bulldogs (6-3) at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 78-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Bulldogs took care of business in their last game 77-66 against North Dakota State on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Drake vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Drake vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Drake 70

Other MVC Predictions

Drake Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best win this season came in an 85-73 victory on November 12 against the Iowa State Cyclones, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulldogs are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Drake 2023-24 Best Wins

85-73 at home over Iowa State (No. 76) on November 12

72-56 at home over Maine (No. 127) on November 26

77-66 at home over North Dakota State (No. 185) on December 8

78-66 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 203) on November 9

94-69 at home over St. Thomas (No. 220) on November 6

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 18.9 PTS, 5 AST, 2.7 STL, 55 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

18.9 PTS, 5 AST, 2.7 STL, 55 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Anna Miller: 10.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21) Grace Berg: 17 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

17 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Taylor McAulay: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Courtney Becker: 7.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 60.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +50 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.6 points per game. They're putting up 80.8 points per game to rank 31st in college basketball and are giving up 75.2 per contest to rank 333rd in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.