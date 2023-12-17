The Drake Bulldogs (6-3) battle the Creighton Bluejays (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Drake vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays put up an average of 76.2 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 75.2 the Bulldogs allow.

When it scores more than 75.2 points, Creighton is 4-0.

Drake is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 76.2 points.

The Bulldogs record 18.6 more points per game (80.8) than the Bluejays give up (62.2).

When Drake puts up more than 62.2 points, it is 6-3.

Creighton is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 80.8 points.

The Bulldogs are making 47.7% of their shots from the field, 8.1% higher than the Bluejays concede to opponents (39.6%).

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 18.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 55.0 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

18.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 55.0 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Anna Miller: 10.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21) Grace Berg: 17.0 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

17.0 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Taylor McAulay: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Courtney Becker: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 60.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

