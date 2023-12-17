How to Watch G League Basketball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Motor City Cruise versus the Windy City Bulls is a game to catch on a Sunday G League slate that includes a lot of thrilling contests.
G League Basketball Streaming Live Today
Watch Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs Austin Spurs
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Westchester Knicks vs Capital City Go-Go
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Motor City Cruise vs Windy City Bulls
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
