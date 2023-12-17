The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Iowa State Stats Insights

  • The Cyclones make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
  • Iowa State is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Rattlers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cyclones sit at 100th.
  • The Cyclones score only 3.5 more points per game (86) than the Rattlers allow (82.5).
  • Iowa State is 7-0 when scoring more than 82.5 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Iowa State averaged 8.5 more points per game (72) than it did in away games (63.5).
  • Defensively the Cyclones were better at home last year, giving up 56.3 points per game, compared to 68.2 in road games.
  • Iowa State sunk 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged on the road (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ DePaul W 99-80 Wintrust Arena
12/7/2023 Iowa W 90-65 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 Prairie View A&M W 107-56 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/17/2023 Florida A&M - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/21/2023 Eastern Illinois - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/31/2023 New Hampshire - James H. Hilton Coliseum

