The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Iowa State is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Rattlers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cyclones sit at 100th.

The Cyclones score only 3.5 more points per game (86) than the Rattlers allow (82.5).

Iowa State is 7-0 when scoring more than 82.5 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Iowa State averaged 8.5 more points per game (72) than it did in away games (63.5).

Defensively the Cyclones were better at home last year, giving up 56.3 points per game, compared to 68.2 in road games.

Iowa State sunk 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged on the road (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

