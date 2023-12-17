The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa State vs. Florida A&M matchup.

Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Florida A&M Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-23.5) 152.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-32.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Betting Trends

Iowa State has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of seven out of the Cyclones' 10 games this season have hit the over.

Florida A&M has covered twice in six chances against the spread this year.

Rattlers games have hit the over twice this season.

Iowa State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Bookmakers rate Iowa State much lower (27th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (sixth-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Cyclones have had the -biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the beginning to +6000.

The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

