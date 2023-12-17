The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum as heavy, 35.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.

Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -35.5 137.5

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

In six of 10 games this season, Iowa State and its opponents have scored more than 137.5 points.

Iowa State has an average total of 145.2 in its outings this year, 7.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Cyclones have gone 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Iowa State has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-3-0 mark from Florida A&M.

Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 6 60% 86.0 153.5 59.2 141.7 136.5 Florida A&M 3 50% 67.5 153.5 82.5 141.7 142.3

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

The 86.0 points per game the Cyclones score are only 3.5 more points than the Rattlers allow (82.5).

Iowa State has a 7-0 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when scoring more than 82.5 points.

Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 35.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 Florida A&M 2-3-0 0-1 2-4-0

Iowa State vs. Florida A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Florida A&M 13-3 Home Record 4-7 3-8 Away Record 3-15 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

