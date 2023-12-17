The Troy Trojans (1-6) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid at the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

The Trojans average 7.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Cyclones allow (64.1).

Troy has put together a 1-5 record in games it scores more than 64.1 points.

Iowa State has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.

The Cyclones score 74.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 81.1 the Trojans give up.

When Iowa State totals more than 81.1 points, it is 4-0.

Troy is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 74.7 points.

This year the Cyclones are shooting 46.6% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Trojans concede.

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 14.4 PTS, 8 REB, 5.7 AST, 55.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

14.4 PTS, 8 REB, 5.7 AST, 55.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Audi Crooks: 15.6 PTS, 64.4 FG%

15.6 PTS, 64.4 FG% Kelsey Joens: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.4 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)

7.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.4 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45) Nyamer Diew: 10.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

10.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Hannah Belanger: 8.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)

Iowa State Schedule