In the Week 15 tilt between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Kadarius Toney score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Kadarius Toney score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Toney has also tacked on 25 receptions for 164 yards and one TD this season. He has been targeted 34 times.

Toney has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Kadarius Toney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 3 9 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 1 4 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 1 18 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 2 12 0 Week 13 @Packers 0 0 0 Week 14 Bills 4 3 25 0

