The Alcorn State Braves (1-9) aim to end a nine-game road losing streak at the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Braves' opponents have knocked down.

Northern Iowa has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

The Braves are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Panthers sit at 241st.

The Panthers put up 11.3 fewer points per game (75.9) than the Braves give up (87.2).

Northern Iowa is 1-1 when scoring more than 87.2 points.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Northern Iowa averages 78 points per game at home, compared to 77.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.2 points per contest.

The Panthers are surrendering 67 points per game this season at home, which is 16 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (83).

At home, Northern Iowa is averaging 2.3 more threes per game (10.3) than away from home (8). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (34%).

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule