The Alcorn State Braves (1-9) aim to end a nine-game road losing streak at the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

  • This season, the Panthers have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Braves' opponents have knocked down.
  • Northern Iowa has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.
  • The Braves are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Panthers sit at 241st.
  • The Panthers put up 11.3 fewer points per game (75.9) than the Braves give up (87.2).
  • Northern Iowa is 1-1 when scoring more than 87.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison

  • Northern Iowa averages 78 points per game at home, compared to 77.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.2 points per contest.
  • The Panthers are surrendering 67 points per game this season at home, which is 16 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (83).
  • At home, Northern Iowa is averaging 2.3 more threes per game (10.3) than away from home (8). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (34%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Richmond W 78-73 McLeod Center
12/9/2023 @ Toledo L 84-80 Savage Arena
12/12/2023 Prairie View A&M W 74-55 McLeod Center
12/17/2023 Alcorn State - McLeod Center
12/21/2023 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center
1/3/2024 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.