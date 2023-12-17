The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) will meet the Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Nate Heise: 14.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Tytan Anderson: 11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Jacob Hutson: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Bowen Born: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Trey Campbell: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Heise: 14.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Anderson: 11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Hutson: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Born: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Campbell: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison

Northern Iowa Rank Northern Iowa AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank 171st 75.4 Points Scored 69.1 283rd 268th 75.3 Points Allowed 85.1 355th 255th 31.5 Rebounds 30.3 294th 315th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 8.4 234th 120th 8.1 3pt Made 5.0 336th 126th 14.3 Assists 10.3 335th 68th 10.3 Turnovers 9.6 36th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.