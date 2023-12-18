Anthony Edwards and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 16, Edwards produced 37 points, four assists and three steals in a 127-109 win versus the Pacers.

With prop bets available for Edwards, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.2 22.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 4.7 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.0 PRA -- 34.6 31.7 PR -- 29.5 26.7 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Edwards has made 8.5 shots per game, which accounts for 18.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 17.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Edwards' Timberwolves average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 99.4 possessions per contest.

The Heat concede 112.0 points per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.0 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 17th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.6 assists per contest.

The Heat give up 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 33 19 2 7 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.