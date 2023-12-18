Bulls vs. 76ers December 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, December 18, 2023, the Philadelphia 76ers (12-7) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (7-14) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI.
Bulls vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH, NBCS-CHI
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic provides 15.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Bulls.
- DeMar DeRozan is putting up 21.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He's sinking 45.6% of his shots from the field.
- The Bulls are getting 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Zach LaVine this season.
- Coby White is averaging 15.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He is sinking 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.
- The Bulls are getting 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Alex Caruso this year.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid puts up 32.0 points, 6.6 assists and 11.3 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Maxey averages 27.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 39.6% from downtown with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in NBA).
- Tobias Harris averages 18.0 points, 2.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.
- De'Anthony Melton averages 12.8 points, 3.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds.
- Paul Reed puts up 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 59.5% from the field.
Bulls vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|76ers
|Bulls
|120.1
|Points Avg.
|107.7
|113.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|44.9%
|37.7%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
