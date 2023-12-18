Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Joel Embiid, Nikola Vucevic and others in the Philadelphia 76ers-Chicago Bulls matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI

NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -128) 10.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +126)

Monday's prop bet for Vucevic is 17.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 10.5).

Vucevic has dished out 3.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Monday's over/under.

Vucevic averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Get Vucevic gear at Fanatics!

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -132) 0.5 (Over: -233)

The 22.5-point total set for DeMar DeRozan on Monday equals his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (3.6) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

DeRozan has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +114)

The 22.5-point prop bet set for Coby White on Monday is 5.2 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.7 less rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

White has collected 4.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

He has knocked down 3.2 three-pointers per game, 1.3 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: +106) 5.5 (Over: -111) 0.5 (Over: -213)

Monday's over/under for Embiid is 34.5 points. That's 0.3 more than his season average of 34.2.

He has grabbed 11.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (12.5).

Embiid has averaged six assists per game this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Monday (5.5).

Embiid has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -132) 0.5 (Over: -233)

The 25.6 points Tyrese Maxey scores per game are 2.1 more than his prop total on Monday (23.5).

He has collected 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Maxey averages 6.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's prop bet (6.5).

He has made 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.