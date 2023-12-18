The Miami Heat (15-11) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSN

BSSUN and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Timberwolves vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 113 - Heat 109

Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 1.5)

Timberwolves (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-4.3)

Timberwolves (-4.3) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.2

The Heat have had less success against the spread than the Timberwolves this year, recording an ATS record of 11-15-0, as opposed to the 14-10-0 mark of the T-Wolves.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 37.5% of the time. That's less often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (50%).

Both Miami and Minnesota games have gone over the over/under 50% of the time this season.

The Heat have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-4) this season while the Timberwolves have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-3).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves are 18th in the NBA in points scored (113.6 per game) and best in points conceded (105.8).

Minnesota is sixth in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.5) and third-best in rebounds conceded (41.6).

At 25.9 assists per game, the Timberwolves are 15th in the NBA.

In 2023-24, Minnesota is 23rd in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.0 per game) and 15th in turnovers forced (13.4).

At 12.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 20th and sixth in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

