MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
There are two games featuring a MVC team on the Monday college basketball schedule, including the Evansville Purple Aces versus the Indiana Hoosiers.
MVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Murray State Racers at Western Carolina Catamounts
|2:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Evansville Purple Aces at Indiana Hoosiers
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|B1G+
