The Old Dominion Monarchs and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers play in the Famous Toastery Bowl on December 18, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Old Dominion is averaging 22.9 points per game on offense this year (101st in the FBS), and is giving up 26.3 points per game (67th) on the defensive side of the ball. Western Kentucky is putting up 29.8 points per game on offense this season (53rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 28.2 points per game (87th-ranked) on defense.

We provide more info below.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Old Dominion Western Kentucky 350.8 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396 (62nd) 386.2 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.7 (109th) 150 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110 (116th) 200.8 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286 (19th) 17 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (78th) 16 (71st) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (3rd)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has compiled 2,026 yards (168.8 ypg) on 165-of-290 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 166 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 122 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kadarius Calloway, has carried the ball 78 times for 594 yards (49.5 per game), scoring four times.

Keshawn Wicks has carried the ball 110 times for 551 yards (45.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy has hauled in 27 catches for 495 yards (41.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Kelby Williams has put up a 428-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes on 49 targets.

Javon Harvey has hauled in 29 receptions for 391 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has 3,317 passing yards, or 276.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.4% of his passes and has tossed 31 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Elijah Young is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 477 yards, or 39.8 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well. Young has also chipped in with 17 catches for 183 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Markese Stepp has racked up 69 carries and totaled 310 yards with three touchdowns.

Malachi Corley leads his squad with 963 receiving yards on 75 catches with 11 touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith has caught 41 passes and compiled 436 receiving yards (36.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Easton Messer's 35 catches (on 48 targets) have netted him 416 yards (34.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

