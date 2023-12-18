Player prop bet options for Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler and others are listed when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Monday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSN

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -128)

Towns has averaged 22.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points fewer than Monday's points prop total.

He has collected 9.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).

Towns has averaged three assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Towns' two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: +106)

The 12.5-point over/under for Rudy Gobert on Monday is 0.2 lower than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 12 is lower than his over/under on Monday (11.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +116)

The 20.5-point over/under set for Butler on Monday is 1.3 lower than his season scoring average of 21.8.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Butler has dished out 4.6 assists per game, which is 0.9 less than Monday's over/under.

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -104)

Bam Adebayo's 22.3 points per game average is 3.8 points higher than Monday's over/under.

He has grabbed 9.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).

Adebayo has averaged 3.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Monday (3.5).

