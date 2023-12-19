Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Audubon County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Audubon County, Iowa. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Audubon County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Logan-Magnolia High School at Audubon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Audubon, IA
- Conference: Western Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
