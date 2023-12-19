The Boston Celtics (20-5) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Golden State Warriors (12-14) on Tuesday, December 19 at Chase Center, with the opening tip at 10:00 PM ET.

The Celtics won their last matchup 114-97 against the Magic on Sunday. In the victory, Jaylen Brown paced the Celtics with 31 points.

The Warriors head into this contest on the heels of a 118-114 victory over the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Klay Thompson's team-leading 28 points paced the Warriors in the win.

Celtics vs Warriors Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Luke Kornet C Out Adductor 4.4 3.3 0.6 Kristaps Porzingis PF Questionable Calf 18.9 6.8 1.7

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gary Payton II PG Out Calf 5.9 3.1 0.9 Chris Paul PG Questionable Illness 8.5 3.6 7.4

Celtics vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -5.5 231.5

