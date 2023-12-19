Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Dallas County, Iowa today, we've got the information below.
Dallas County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Van Meter High School at Des Moines Christian School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Urbandale, IA
- Conference: West Central Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Van Meter High School at Des Moines Christian School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Urbandale, IA
- Conference: West Central Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
