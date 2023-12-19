Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guthrie County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Guthrie County, Iowa today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guthrie County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Central Valley High School at Adair-Casey Guthrie Center High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Guthrie Center, IA
- Conference: West Central Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
