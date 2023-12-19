We have high school basketball competition in Linn County, Iowa today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central City High School at East Buchanan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Winthrop, IA

Winthrop, IA Conference: Tri-Rivers Conference - West

Tri-Rivers Conference - West How to Stream: Watch Here

Lisbon High School at North Cedar High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Stanwood, IA

Stanwood, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington High School at Xavier High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference

Mississippi Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Iowa City West High School at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Iowa City High School at Prairie High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference

Mississippi Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Linn-Mar High School at Dubuque Senior High School